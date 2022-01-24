EC bowlers split matches with Bethel-Tate

BATAVIA — The East Clinton bowling teams split matches Monday with Bethel-Tate at Batavia Bowl.

The boys defeated the Tigers 2329 to 2249 in a close match throughout.

The EC girls came up short by eight pins 2008 to 2000.

East Clinton trailed Bethel-Tate by 113 pins after two team games. Coach Joe Davis told his bowlers they were good baker game competitors and could overcome the deficit.

And he almost was right.

East Clinton won the bakers 613 to 508 but fell a few pins short.

Josie Runk led EC with games of 183, 153 (336) with Tessa Bosier next with 138, 172 (310). Natalie Anderson had 163, 123, August Morgan 123, 126, and Leanne Wallace 120, 84.

In the boys match, the Astros held a 30 pin lead after two team games then won the bakers by 60 pins for the win. Coach Dave Wallace said this was a good win for his team, battling through the baker games to secure the win.

Lukas Runk led the way with a 425 series, games of 200 and 225.

Denver Day had 373 (205, 178), Ricky Kempke 325 (141, 187), Brady Gaddis 298 (165, 133) and Trenton Boggs 231 (114, 117).