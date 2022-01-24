Shafer nets 25, Goshen tops Massie girls

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Peyton Shafer scored 25 points and Goshen defeated Clinton-Massie Monday in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action at Brian P. Mudd Court.

“Shafer is a big-time player and very difficult to contain,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said.

Shafer was consistent throughout the night, scoring at least six points in each quarter.

“Goshen beat us by 39 at their place and we kinda had them on the ropes (Monday),” Crawford said. “Girls never gave up, playing hard to the end.”

Clinton-Massie is 6-9 overall and 2-4 in the American Division. Goshen is 4-2 in league play, 10-5 overall.

It was senior night for Clinton-Massie with Ashley Doyle being honored prior to the game.

Massie trailed 41-20 going to the fourth quarter. Hannah Bowman scored eight points in the fourth quarter and Maddie Phipps added six as the Falcons finished the game by winning the final period 18-12.

Bowman scored 13 points for Massie.

“Played well in spurts but we have to continue to work on the little things … second-chance points, unforced errors, just have to take care of the basketball better,” Crawford said.

SUMMARY

January 24, 2022

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Goshen 53 Clinton-Massie 38

G^9^17^15^12^^53

CM^4^8^8^18^^38

(38) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bayless 0-0-0-0 S. Doyle 2-0-1-5 Roberts 2-0-1-5 Phipps 2-1-3-8 Bowman 4-2-3-13 Branham 2-0-0-4 A. Doyle 1-0-1-3 TOTALS 13-3-9/19-38

(53) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Strunk 2-0-2-6 Shafer 9-1-6-25 Hampton 2-2-1-7 Hooper 1-1-0-3 Mulvihill 2-0-4-8 Smiley 0-0-2-2 Matthewson 0-0-0-0 Myers 0-0-0-0 Thomas 0-0-0-0 Wentas 0-0-0-0 Noland 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 17-4-15/20-53

Ashley Doyle | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_cmAshleyDoyle0124ec.jpg Ashley Doyle | Elizabeth Clark Photo Hannah Bowman | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_cmHannahBowman0124ec.jpg Hannah Bowman | Elizabeth Clark Photo Hope Roberts | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_cmHopeRoberts0124ec.jpg Hope Roberts | Elizabeth Clark Photo McKenna Branham | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_cmMcKennaBranham0124ec.jpg McKenna Branham | Elizabeth Clark Photo Sydney Doyle | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_cmSydneyDoyle0124ec.jpg Sydney Doyle | Elizabeth Clark Photo