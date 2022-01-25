City rec spring soccer registration underway

Registration is underway for the Wilmington Parks and Recreation Dept. spring soccer leagues.

The leagues are for boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The regular season will be three weeks long with the season ending tournament on April 9. Practice is set to begin the week of March 14. Games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning March 20.

Coaches will contact players by March 13. Leagues will be determined by numbers per grade level.

For more information contact Jody Drake by email (wilmingtonparkathletics@gmail.com) or phone (937-366-6682).

To register go the parks and recreation website, https://www.wilmingtonparks.org/.