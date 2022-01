WILMINGTON — Jumping out to an early lead, Wilmington cruised to a 52-31 win over New Richmond Monday in SBAAC American Division game at Fred Summers Court.

The win puts Wilmington at 9-7 on the year and 5-3 in the division. WHS is third behind Goshen (4-2) and Western Brown (6-0).

New Richmond goes to 5-11 overall, 1-5 in American Division play.

The Hurricane led 12-2 after one quarter and then led throughout, 23-13 at halftime, 39-22 at halftime.

