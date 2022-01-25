Championship banner unveiled

The Clinton-Massie football state championship banner was unveiled Tuesday night during the boys basketball games with New Richmond. Football players Kody Zantene, Colton Trampler, Carter Frank, Carson Vanhoose and Garrett Vance climbed to the top of the steps at Brian P. Mudd Court to uncover the display of the state of Ohio with “Division IV State Champions 2021 Football.”

Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

