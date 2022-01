MT. ORAB — After a tight first quarter Tuesday night, it was all Western Brown the rest of the way as the Broncos coasted to a 58-38 SBAAC American Division win over Wilmington.

Wilmington drops to 7-6 overall and 2-4 in the division.

Western Brown leads the American with an unblemished 6-0 record. The Broncos are 11-4 overall.

Wilmington trailed by two after one, 9-7, but then by 13 at the half, 29-16. It was a 43-25 Bronco lead after three quarters.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_LOGO_whsswirl-10.jpg