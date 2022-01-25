Girls Basketball Final: New Richmond 54, Clinton-Massie 46

NEW RICHMOND — A bad shooting night proved costly to Clinton-Massie in a 54-46 loss to New Richmond Tuesday night in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action.

The Falcons (6-10, 2-5) were just 18 of 62 from the field and 8 for 23 at the free throw line.

New Richmond came in to the game shooting 43 percent from the free throw line but made 9 of 15 in the fourth quarter to help keep Massie at bay, coach Hilma Crawford said.

“The effort’s there,” Crawford added. “The girls played hard, just had a hard time making shots. We stress free throws and we just couldn’t get it done at the free throw line.”

Hope Roberts had 14 points and eight rebounds while Ashley Doyle tossed in eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds. McKenna Branham led the Falcons with five steals.

“We just have to keep plugging away and working hard and things will bounce our way,” said Crawford.

In the junior varsity game, Clinton-Massie was defeated 29-19. Emma Redman had seven points and Maggie Grant scored six as the JV Falcons moved to 7-4.

SUMMARY

January 25, 2022

@New Richmond High School

New Richmond 54 Clinton-Massie 46

CM^8^19^5^14^^46

NR^6^19^11^18^^54

(46) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bayless 0-0-0-0 S. Doyle 3-2-9-8 Roberts 6-0-2-14 Phipps 3-0-0-6 Bowman 2-0-3-7 Branham 1-0-1-3 Redman 0-0-0-0 A. Doyle 3-0-2-8 TOTALS 18-2-8/23-46

(54) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kirk 5-3-2-15 Ch. Smith 0-0-1-1 Hess 2-0-1-5 Co. Smith 3-0-0-6 Uhl 1-0-0-2 Keith 3-0-0-6 P. Willis 2-0-4-8 Hughes 0-0-0-0 Dunning 1-1-4-7 L. Willis 1-0-2-4 TOTALS 18-4-14/23-54

FIELD GOALS: CM (18-62) Roberts 56-13

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (2-11) S. Doyle 2-2

FREE THROWS: CM (8-23)

REBOUNDS: CM-35 ( A. Doyle 12 Roberts 8 Phipps 6 Bowman 4 S. Doyle 2)

ASSISTS: CM-3 (S. Doyle 2)

STEALS: CM-10 (Branham 5 S. Doyle 3 Phipps 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-3

TURNOVERS: CM-10

