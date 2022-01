The Blanchester eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Felicity 48-19 Wednesday night, the second win in as many days for the young Wildcats.

Blanchester (7-8) was led by the high energy pressure defense of Lyric Dunham and Steven Lester, coach Dade Coyle said. Dunham had eight points and Lester finished with five.

Matt Adkins was the leading scorer with nine points. Ayden Basham had eight points and Cohen Neff tossed in seven. Carson Wyss scored six points and Caleb Johnson had five points.