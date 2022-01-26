EC bowlers take down Rockets at Royal Z

WILMINGTON — East Clinton swept Clermont Northeastern in a pair of SBAAC National Division bowling matches Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

Prior to the start of the matches, East Clinton’s August Morgan committed to bowl at Muskingum University next season, coach Joe Davis said.

In the boys match, East Clinton led all the way and won 2310 to 1889.

Richard Kempke had a 379 (164, 215) series to lead the way but Denver Day was closed behind with 371 (189, 182).

Lukas Runk had a 216 game without an open frame and finished with a 352 series. Brady Gaddis had a 316 series while Liam McPherson had a single game 128.

In the girls match, neither team had a full team. East Clinton’s four bowlers defeated Clermont Northeastern’s three by a final of 1790 to 1168.

August Morgan led with a 346 series (179, 167). Tessa Bosier had 329 (161, 168), Josie Runk 324 (153, 171) and Leanna Wallace 228 (109, 119).