The East Clinton boys basketball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 55-20 Wednesday night in SBAAC National Division action.

The loss puts East Clinton at 3-11 overall, 0-8 in the division.

The Rockets keep pace with Georgetown atop the National standings with one loss. CNE is 10-7 overall, 8-1 in the division.

