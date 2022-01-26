Vest wins 2 as EC host four teams

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton wrestling team hosted Adena, Clermont Northeastern, Middletown Madison and Williamsburg Wednesday night.

Between rounds of the event, the East Clinton youth wrestlers were recognized.

Team scores were not kept. Wrestlers were paired to get two matches.

“It was a great night of wrestling between all the schools,” EC head coach Doug Stehlin said. “Zach Vest has a great night. It was great to see him wrestle his last two matches at home and get two pins. This will help build confidence as we get closer to the end of the season.”

Chris Rider had a pin at 126, Curtis Singleton had a pin at 144 and Jade Griffith had a pin at 215.