Lady Hurricane breaks tie with 49-36 victory

WILMINGTON — Wilmington broke a second-place tie in the SBAAC American Division Thursday with Goshen by beating the Warriors 49-36 at Fred Summers Court

Wilmington (10-7, 6-3), winners of six of its last seven, avenged a 36-31 loss in the teams’ first meeting at Goshen (10-6, 4-3).

The Hurricane trailed just once, 4-2, two minutes into a tightly contested first quarter that featured three ties. With the first basket of the second quarter, Wilmington went up 15-9.

Wilmington’s lead bounced between six and 11 points most of the rest of the evening until hitting 4-of-4 free throws in the final minute.

Taylor Noszka led Wilmington with 12 points.

Goshen’s Peyton Shafer led all scorers with 20.

SUMMARY

January 27, 2022

Wilmington 49, Goshen 36

G^9^10^12^5^^36

W^12^13^14^10^^49

(36) GOSHEN (fg-ft-tp) Strunk 1-0-2, Shafer 5-10-20, Hopper 0-1-1, Mulvihill 0-0-0, Noland 0-0-0, Hampton 1-2-5, Geary 1-0-3, Smiley 0-0-0, Myers 1-1-4, Redmon 0-1-1 Total 9-15-36. 3-point goals: 3 (Hampton, Geary, Myers). FTM-FTA 15-20, 75 percent.

(49) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Robinson 3-0-6, Noszka 5-2-12, Huffman 2-3-8, Martin 4-0-9, Murphy 3-2-8, Schuster 1-0-2, Diels 2-0-4. Total 19-7-49. 3-point goals: 4 (Noszka 2, Huffman, Martin) FTM-FTA 7-13, 54 percent.

Caroline Diels | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilCDiels0127ec.jpg Caroline Diels | Elizabeth Clark Photo Elle Martin | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilEMartin0127ec.jpg Elle Martin | Elizabeth Clark Photo Katie Murphy | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilKMurphy0127ec.jpg Katie Murphy | Elizabeth Clark Photo Madison Schuster | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilMSchuster0127ec.jpg Madison Schuster | Elizabeth Clark Photo Taylor Noszka | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_GBK_wilTNoszka0127ec.jpg Taylor Noszka | Elizabeth Clark Photo