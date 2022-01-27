Batavia comes back in 4th, beats Massie 36-33

BATAVIA — Avenging a loss to Clinton-Massie earlier this year, Batavia rallied to defeat Massie 36-33 Thursday night in SBAAC American Division girls basketball.

The Falcons trailed after one, 12-4, then found a second quarter spark and grabbed a 16-14 lead. The Falcons extended the margin by one in the third, 27-24.

But the Bulldogs outscored the Falcons 12-6 in the final period to come from behind for the win.

Clinton-Massie defeated Batavia 47-42 in the first meeting. The loss in this one puts the Falcons at 6-11 overall and 2-6 in the division.

Batavia improves to 6-11 in all games and 3-6 in the American.

Hannah Bowman had 18 of Massie’s 33 points and led the team with 11 rebounds.. She scored all 11 points for the Falcons in the third quarter. Bowman was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

SUMMARY

January 27, 2022

@Batavia High School

Batavia 36, Clinton-Massie 33

B^12^2^10^12^^36

CM^4^12^11^6^^33

(33) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) S. Doyle 2-1-0-5 Roberts 1-0-0-2 Phipps 2-0-0-4 Bowman 6-3-3-18 Branham 1-0-0-2 A. Doyle 0-0-2-2 TOTALS 12-4-5/8-33

(36) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rose 1-1-0-3 Palmer 0-0-0-0 McHenry 0-0-0-0 Martin 1-0-0-2 Patel 3-0-2-8 Layman 2-0-1-5 Rose 1-0-0-2 Coyle 3-0-0-6 South 0-0-6-6 Williams 2-0-0-4 TOTALS 13-1-9/16-36

FIELD GOALS: CM (12-45) Bowman 6-15

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (4-19) Bowman 3-8

FREE THROWS: CM (5-8) Bowman 3-4 A. Doyle 2-2

REBOUNDS: CM-34 (Bowman 11, Phipps 8, A. Doyle 7, Roberts 4, S. Doyle 3, Branham 1)

ASSISTS: CM-0

STEALS: CM-9 (Branham 4, Bowman 2, Roberts 1, A. Doyle 1, S. Doyle 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-1 (Bowman)

TURNOVERS: CM-18

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-12.jpg