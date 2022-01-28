Posted on by

Boys Basketball Final: Goshen 76, Clinton-Massie 68


News Journal

Alex Jones | Elizabeth Clark Photo

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With each team making 10 three-point shots, Goshen outgunned Clinton-Massie 76-68 Friday in SBAAC American Division boys basketball at Brian P. Mudd Court.

Jerry Trout hit four three-pointers and Blake Ireland three with the two combining for 29 points. Trout led CM with 16 points.

Garrett Whitaker led Goshen with 16 points.

The Warriors had the hot hand early, racing out to a 21-13 lead after one quarter. Seven Goshen players scored with Whitaker netting six.

Blake Ireland hit all three of his long-distance shots to score nine of the Falcons 13 points in the opener.

Owen Trick hit for six in the second with Carter Euton and Alex Jones scoring five each. However, the Falcons were down big at the break, 48-36, as Whitaker scored nine points.

It was still a 10-point Goshen lead after three, Trout heating up with two three-pointers.

In the fourth, Kody Zantene found the range with eight points and Trout added seven but Goshen was too much on this night.

Massie is 5-11 overall and 0-7 in American Division games. Goshen is 8-7, 3-3.

SUMMARY

January 28, 2022

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Goshen 76, Clinton-Massie 68

G^21^27^12^16^^76

CM^13^23^14^18^^68

(76) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Waters 2-2-0-6 Brewer 2-1-3-8 Newberry 0-0-0-0 Stroud 2-0-1-5 Moore 4-2-3-13 McKinney 0-0-0-0 Zeiner 5-2-0-12 Steele 2-0-2-6 Whitaker 6-3-1-16 Redman 5-0-0-10 TOTALS 28-10-10/19-76

(68) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Euton 3-0-4-10 Zantene 6-1-1-14 Lamb 0-0-0-0 Ireland 5-3-0-13 Trout 5-4-2-16 Jones 2-1-0-5 Trick 1-1-4-7 Russell 1-0-1-3 Williams 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-10-12/17-68

News Journal