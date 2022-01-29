Boys Basketball Final: Clinton-Massie 67, Graham 53

ST. PARIS — An offensive explosion in the second half propelled Clinton-Massie to a 67-53 win over Graham Saturday night in boys basketball action.

The CM Falcons end a brief two-game losing streak and now stand 6-11 on the year. They started the year 0-4.

The Graham Falcons go to 6-9 on the year.

Zack Vanscoy led Graham with 17 points.

Vanscoy and Ben Sells powered Graham to a 27-26 first half lead. Sells had eight in the second quarter.

But Massie found its scoring touch in the second half with 41 total points.

In the third, Blake Ireland was a one-man wrecking ball with 16 points, outscoring Graham by himself. Clinton-Massie turned the halftime deficit in to a 45-40 lead.

But Graham’s hopes of an upset road win were dashed in the fourth. Despite holding Ireland to just two points in the fourth, Massie ran away with an easy win.

Kody Zantene scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and Carter Euton added six.

Ireland finished with a game-high 21 points while Zantene had 19. Lex Russell scored 10 points.

SUMMARY

January 29, 2022

@Graham Local High School

Clinton-Massie 67, Graham 53

G^10^17^13^13^^53

CM^15^11^19^22^^67

(67) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Euton 1-0-7-9 Zantene 8-0-3-19 Lamb 0-0-0-0 Ireland 9-3-0-21 Trout 1-1-0-3 Jones 0-0-0-0 Trick 2-1-0-5 Muterspaw 0-0-0-0 Russell 5-0-0-10 TOTALS 26-5-10/17-67

(53) GRAHAM (fg-3fg-ft-tp) B. Sells 3-2-1-9 Hollingsworth 2-1-0-5 Powell 0-0-0-0 McGuire 2-0-1-5 Case 1-0-0-2 Vanscoy 7-0-3-17 J. Sells 2-0-2-6 Goddard 4-1-0-9 TOTALS 21-4-7/12-53

