Boys Basketball Final: Wilmington 61, East Clinton 26

LEES CREEK — Wilmington scored 18 of the first 20 points and coasted to a 61-26 victory at East Clinton Saturday in a non-conference tilt between Clinton County squads from opposite Southern Buckeye Conference divisions.

Wilmington’s Collin Barker led all scorers with 21 points, including eight in the opening period and nine in the third. He did not play the fourth quarter. Teammate Luke Blessing joined him in double-figures with 16, also in just three quarters.

Braxton Harrison led East Clinton with six points.

The Astros (3-12) scored five of the first seven points of the second quarter, but Wilmington (8-7) responded with eight of the next nine to take its first 20-point lead of the evening, 28-8 with 2:41 left in the first half.

With 10 of the first 12 points of the third quarter, Wilmington’s cushion reached 30 points, 45-15 at the 5:11 mark of the third quarter.

The Hurricane forced a running clock, which goes into effect when a team builds a 35-point lead and doesn’t go away until that lead falls below 30, with 45 seconds left in the third quarter when they went up 54-19.

A running clock was in play the rest of the game.

Both teams return to action Tuesday when East Clinton travels to Williamsburg and Wilmington hosts Goshen.

SUMMARY

January 29, 2022

Wilmington 61, East Clinton 26

W^18^17^19^7^^61

EC^2^11^9^4^^26

(61) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Blessing 7-0-16, Brown 0-0-0, Baltazar 3-2-8, Bernhardt 1-2-4, Barker 10-0-21, Warix 0-0-0, Killen 1-0-3, Cochran 1-0-2, Platt 1-0-3, Griffith 1-0-2, Morales 0-0-0, Lazic 1-0-2. Total 26-4-61. 3-point goals: 5 (Blessing 2, Killen, Barker, Platt). FTM-FTA 4-6, 67 percent.

(26) EAST CLINTON (fg-ft-tp) Curtis 1-0-3, Smith 2-0-4, Runyon 1-1-4, Jostak 1-0-3, Arnold 0-1-1, Harrison 2-0-6, Williams 1-0-2, Day 0-0-0, Crowe 0-0-0, Bean 0-0-0, Swaney 1-1-3. Total 9-3-26. 3-point goals: 5 (Harrison 2, Runyon, Jostak, Williams). FTM-FTA 3-7, 43 percent.

Butch Hooper with Cliff and Karen Lawson | Melony Arnold Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_butchlawson0129mel.jpg Butch Hooper with Cliff and Karen Lawson | Melony Arnold Photo Butch Hooper and Melony Arnold | Submitted Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_butchmel0129mel.jpg Butch Hooper and Melony Arnold | Submitted Photo Casey and Stacy (Henry) Schneider with Butch Hooper | Melony Arnold Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_henyandhooper0129mel.jpg Casey and Stacy (Henry) Schneider with Butch Hooper | Melony Arnold Photo Butch Hooper and his family | Melony Arnold Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_hooperfam0129mel.jpg Butch Hooper and his family | Melony Arnold Photo Mark Woodruff and Butch Hooper | Melony Arnold Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_markandbutch0129mel.jpg Mark Woodruff and Butch Hooper | Melony Arnold Photo