BEAVERCREEK — A short-handed East Clinton Junior High School wrestling team finished 16th Saturday at the Bulugaris Invitational wrestling tournament at Beavercreek.

Coach Andrew Ramsey said his team worked hard in a very competitive tournament.

Ben Cline finished fifth at 205 pounds, winning a pair of matches.

Hudson Singer had a technical fall victory at 142 pounds. Landen Kaun, Landon Brockman and Chase Carpenter also competed in the tournament.