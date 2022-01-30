WC track, field at Wittenberg indoor meet

SPRINGFIELD – The Wilmington College track and field teams traveled to Wittenberg to compete in a meet that feature more than 200 athletes. The indoor track was at capacity for a max performance day from some of the Quaker’s squad.

To start out the day of personal bests, Simon Heys lowered his school record in the 5000-meter run with a time of 14:23.19. This tops his previous best by more than 10 seconds. Right behind Heys, three other Quakers crossed the line in under 16 minutes for personal bests in the 5000-meter run. George Rickett (15:26) and Noah Tobin (15:28) finished neck and neck with Eric Reynolds (15:58) running over a minute faster than his previous best.

The throw squad impressed as always, as they placed four guys in the top six led by Joe Shuga. Shuga threw a personal best mark of 58-11, just shy of the 18-meter mark. The freshman duo of JJ Durr and Justin Shuga accompanied by Nathan Marcum all threw over 52-0 to secure their spots.

For the women, Milena Wahl continued a successful indoor season as she placed seventh in the 5000-meter run in a personal best time of 18:44. In the same race, Kaitlyn Rauch had a personal best time as well, running 23:58. The 4×200 squad of Kylee Schafer, Madison Dietz, Rachel Spanfellner and Jenna Victor placed fourth crossing the line in 1:54.

Along with the relay, Madison Dietz stayed busy in the sand pit with a fourth place finish in triple jump and a third place finish in long jump. The third place finish in long jump was done so with a lifetime best jump of 17-2. Kayli Sullivan rounded out the day for the Quakers with a second place finish in shot put (38-11) and a fourth place finish in weight throw (47-0).

Wilmington will have a weekend off followed by Indoor All-Ohio in Westerville Feb. 12.

