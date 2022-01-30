Hurricane wrestlers 2nd at 51st Eaton Inv.

EATON — With two champions and 10 top-six finishers, Wilmington finished as the runnerup Saturday in the 51st annual Eaton Invitational wrestling tournament.

Ross won the tournament with 208 points while the Hurricane were second with 203.5 points. Valley View was next with 160 points.

The Hurricane had Thane McCoy and Thad Stuckey winning their respective weight classes. McCoy decisioned Ryan Foster of Ross 8-6 in the 138 title bout. Stuckey was a winner by pin in 2:54 at 165.

Carson Hibbs was runnerup at 132 pounds, losing the finale by pin in 1:33 to Matt Ellis of Waynesville. Brett Brooks was pinned in 5:43 by Keegan Jacks of Lakewood in the 285-pound championship match.

Josh Snell was third at 190 pounds while Gate Davis was fourth at 157 and Brayden Smith was fourth at 175.

Mythias Stuckey placed fifth at 106 pounds while Alex Smith at 144 and Paul McKnight at 215 pounds were both sixth place finishers.