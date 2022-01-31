Tourney brackets set for bowling, girls basketball

Post-season Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament drawings were held Sunday for bowling and girls basketball tournaments.

East Clinton’s girls basketball team, champions of the SBAAC National Division, earned a No. 3 seed in the Division III Cincinnati I Sectional tournament. The Astros will play their first game at Wilmington’s Fred Summers Court 6 p.m. Feb. 15 against either county rival Blanchester (8-10) or Finneytown. BHS-FHS will play 11 a.m. Feb. 12 at Wilmington.

The Lady Hurricane will open tournament play in the Division I Cincinnati I Sectional 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 against Milford (14-5).

Clinton-Massie (6-11) faces top-seeded and state-ranked Kettering Alter 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Middletown High School in a Division II Middletown II Sectional game.

County bowlers will compete in their sectional tournaments at either Cherry Grove Lanes in the Beechmont area of Cincinnati or Colerain Bowl on the city’s west side.

Wilmington’s boys will bowl in the Division I sectional 9:30 a.m. Feb 23 at Colerain Bowl while the Lady Hurricane will begin the next day, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at Colerain Bowl.

Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton boys will bowl Feb. 15 in the Division II sectional at Cherry Grove Lanes with the girls teams from BHS, CM and EC to go at Cherry Grove on Feb. 16.

