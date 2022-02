The Blanchester eighth grade girls basketball team was defeated by Bethel-Tate 21-18 Monday afternoon.

Ali Trovillo had six points for Blanchester (7-5 on the year).

Jocelyn Lansing had five points while Karlee Tipton scored three points. Hailee Harris and Emma Hartmann finished with two points each.

The seventh grade girls also were defeated 23-13.

Lily Rice scored 11 of the team’s points. Haven Reeves had two points.