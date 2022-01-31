Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Goshen 31-28 Monday.

The young Hurricane lost to Goshen earlier this season 53-39.

Coach Mike Brown said his team’s defense kept the Hurricane in the game, holding the Warriors to 11 points in the second half.

The Hurricane (10-5) were led by Jessie Keith (six rebounds) and Cam Griffith (nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks), who had eight points each. Chase Fickert (five rebounds, two assists) and Michael Noszka Jr. scored six each.

Aiden Carr had three points and three rebounds. Eddie Brooks had three rebounds and two steals.