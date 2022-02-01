Boys Hoops Final: Blanchester 65, Bethel-Tate 57

BLANCHESTER — On Senior Night, Blanchester gave its fourth-year players a night to remember, defeating Bethel-Tate 65-57 in SBAAC National Division boys basketball at the BHS gym.

Blanchester never trailed in the game, scoring the first four points. Bethel-Tate tied things at 4-4 but the Wildcats scored 10 of 12 points and led the rest of the way.

The Wildcats moves to 3-13 overall, 3-8 in the division. The Tigers are now 4-10 overall, 1-8 in National play.

Brison Lucas scored 17 points to lead Blanchester but had plenty of help offensively. Seth Akers had 12 points, eight coming in the opening period, as Blanchester gained control then Gabe McVey added eight of his 15 points in the second quarter.

Justin Hogsett led the way with eight rebounds. Lucas dished out four assists and Akers had three steals.

Cameron Snider led Bethel-Tate with 20 points. Austin Brookenthal scored 18 points.

Seniors Lucas, Akers, Hogsett, McVey and Jacob Haun started the game for the Wildcats and BHS never trailed. With Akers leading the way at both ends of the floor, Blanchester was on top 16-8 after one quarter. Akers had three steals which contributed to the Tigers committing seven turnovers. They had just six the rest of the way.

McVey sparked the Wildcats in the second and it was 37-26 BHS at the break.

Lucas had seven in the second, all at the line, and added a three in the third to put Blanchester on top by 12. The Tigers could get within nine on several occasions but never any closer. The Wildcats, who had seven turnovers through three quarters, had six miscues in the fourth but were able to hold on for the win.

SUMMARY

February 1, 2022

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 65, Bethel-Tate 57

BT^8^18^13^18^^57

BL^16^21^18^10^^65

(57) BETHEL-TATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Stiles 0-0-0-0 Snider 6-4-4-20 DeBell 2-0-0-4 Little 3-3-0-9 Marlow 0-0-4-4 Scott 0-0-0-0 Brookenthal 8-0-2-18 Wolfe 1-0-0-2 Smith 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-7-10-57

(65) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lucas 4-1-8-17 Akers 5-2-0-12 Haun 0-0-0-0 Hogsett 4-0-2-10 McVey 7-1-0-15 Sipple 2-0-5-9 Creager 0-0-0-0 West 0-0-2-2 TOTALS 22-4-17-65

FIELD GOALS: Blan 22/45 (McVey 7/9 Hogsett 4/4); BT 20/47 (Brookenthal 8/11)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: Blan 4/12; BT 7/23

FREE THROWS: Blan 17/21 (Lucas 8/10 Sipple 5/6); BT 10/11

REBOUNDS: Blan-27 (Hogsett 8, Sipple 7, Akers 4, Lucas 3, McVey 3, West 2); BT-22 (Brookenthal 6)

ASSISTS: Blan-8 (Lucas 4, Sipple 2); BT-8

STEALS: Blan-6 (Akers 3); BT-3

BLOCKED SHOTS: Blan-2; BT-1

TURNOVERS: Blan-12; BT-13

