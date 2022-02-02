Hard-nosed Comets crunch Quakers 63-51

BEXLEY, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a poor shooting evening as the Fightin’ Quakers fell 63-51 at Capital University in Ohio Athletic Conference action on Tuesday evening.

An Anthony Freeman layup five minutes into the game gave Wilmington a 6-4 advantage, but the Comets played their patented hard-nosed defense and allowed just four points of the next 12-plus minutes. Capital, which led 28-13 at halftime, held a double-digit advantage throughout the second half.

The Comets finished the game shooting nearly 46 percent (21-of-46) from the field to go along with seven three-pointers while the Quakers shot 32.7 percent (18-of-55) that included a single triple on 17 attempts. Both teams went exactly 14-of-21 and had nearly identical rebounding numbers (35-34 Capital).

Individually, Jeffery Mansfield turned in a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Lucas Doty also scored in double figures with 10 points. Noah Dado scored eight and grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds. Capital featured a balanced scoring effort as five players scored at least eight points. Griffin Doseck led the way with a dozen points in 22 minutes off the bench while Tyler Schreck had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Wilmington’s OAC slate continues at the University of Mount Union Saturday.