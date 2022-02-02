WC women drop OAC thriller to Capital

WILMINGTON – Trailing by a dozen at halftime, the Wilmington College women’s basketball team rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but a game-tying three-pointer rimmed out as Capital University won a 51-47 Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Fred Raizk Arena Tuesday evening.

The Comets took a 25-13 lead into halftime in large part to 3-of-31 shooting by the Fightin’ Quakers in the first half. Two Haley Cook free throws opened the third quarter, but consecutive threes from Laney Murphy and a Nicole Flock layup forced a timeout from Wilmington head coach Janel Blankespoor.

It took a couple of minutes, but Wilmington responded as the hosts turned a 36-23 deficit into a 38-35 score after 30 minutes. That 13-2 run to end the third quarter was fueled by baskets from five Quakers – Jaylah Captain, Kennedy Lewis, Cook, Kenzie Campbell and Elise Carpenter. The run continued into the fourth quarter as four straight points gave WC a 39-38 advantage.

The contest would remain a single-possession game until the final seconds. Two Capital free throws with 2:35 to go put the Comets up 47-45, and the Quakers missed three straight triples that would have put them ahead. Capital gave Wilmington one more chance as Murphy made 1-of-2 free throws, but trailing 50-47, Cook’s attempt rimmed out.

Capital shot 36 percent (18-of-50) from the field while Wilmington converted 17-of-62 (27.4 percent). Both teams struggled from distance with the Comets making 5-of-21 and the Quakers 3-of-24. Both teams converted 10 free throws with the visitors holding a 45-36 edge in rebounding and the hosts with a 12-1 margin in steals.

Lewis was the lone Quaker to score in double figures with 10 points. Cook scored seven points, grabbed nine rebounds and two steals while Captain and Campbell had eight points.

Wilmington’s OAC slate continues at the University of Mount Union Saturday.