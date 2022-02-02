Boys Hoops Final: Batavia 64, Massie 32

BATAVIA — With a big lead early, Batavia made quick work of Clinton-Massie Tuesday 64-32 in an SBAAC American Division boys basketball game at the BHS gym.

Massie remains winless against American Division rivals at 0-8 and is now 6-12 in all games.

Batavia is 12-5 in the league and 5-2 in the division, two games and in second place behind frontrunner Western Brown.

The 32 points was the lowest output of the season for the Falcons.

The Bulldogs ran roughshod over the Falcons early, pawing their way to a 17-3 first quarter lead.

Massie was competitive in the second, outscored 21-17, but it was still a 38-20 game at the half.

Batavia put the game away in the third period, taking a 57-27 lead to the final period.

