WILLIAMSBURG — East Clinton remained winless in the SBAAC National Division after an 80-48 loss to Williamsburg Tuesday.

The Astros are 0-9 in the division and 3-13 overall. East Clinton started the season 3-0.

The Wildcats are 11-8 overall and 6-4 in the division.

This one was over early as Williamsburg raced out to a 27-7 lead.

Though East Clinton improved from there, it was too much of an early hole for the Astros to dig out of on this night.

