Free Bengals fan rally at PBS Monday night

The Cincinnati Bengals will host an Opening Night Presented by Gatorade Fan Rally Monday at Paul Brown Stadium.

As part of the celebration of the team earning a spot in Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, the Bengals are welcoming fans to the stadium for a rally from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday night. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Admission is free but fans must have a mobile ticket for entry. According to the team there are limited numbers of tickets available with a maximum of four per transaction. Availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The rally will include speeches by Bengals players and coaches and Bengals legends. Cheerleaders will perform and giveaways will be held. Fireworks also will be on display.

This event is open seating and those who attend may enter any gate at Paul Brown Stadium.

For more information and to acquire free tickets, visit (bengals.com/fanrally).