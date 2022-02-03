Henry signs with Notre Dame College

Wilmington High School senior Parker Henry has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football this fall at Notre Dame College, a Division II institution located in South Euclid, Ohio. Henry, a kicker, is shown here on his signing day. In the photo, from left to right, Reagan Henry, Maggie Henry, Parker and Dave Henry.

