Henry signs with Notre Dame College

Wilmington High School senior Parker Henry has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football this fall at Notre Dame College, a Division II institution located in South Euclid, Ohio. Henry, a kicker, is shown here on his signing day. In the photo, from left to right, Reagan Henry, Maggie Henry, Parker and Dave Henry.
Wilmington High School senior Parker Henry has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football this fall at Notre Dame College, a Division II institution located in South Euclid, Ohio. Henry, a kicker, is shown here on his signing day. In the photo, from left to right, Reagan Henry, Maggie Henry, Parker and Dave Henry.