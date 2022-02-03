Girls Hoops Final: McClain 62, Clinton-Massie 40

GREENFIELD — Iva Easter scored 21 points to lead McClain to a 62-40 win over Clinton-Massie in non-league girls basketball action in Highland County.

Clinton-Massie is 6-13 on the year.

For the fourth straight game in the last eight days, Clinton-Massie was on the road and playing against a team celebrating its senior night. They played previously at New Richmond, Batavia and Western Brown.

Hannah Bowman led Massie with 12 points with Hope Roberts scoring 11.

It was a relatively close game at half, the Tigers on top 27-16. But, as CM coach Hilma Crawford said, the Tigers “caught fire in the third quarter” and pulled away.

“It’s been a tough last couple of weeks, especially being on the road,” he said. “Really proud of the girls, playing in some very tough environments. Great learning experience that will only make us better.”

In the junior varsity game, Massie came out on the short end of a 32-26 score. Emma Redman had seven points and Maggie Grant scored six.

SUMMARY

January 2, 2022

@McClain High School

McClain 62, Clinton-Massie 40

M^12^15^24^11^^62

CM^7^9^12^12^^40

(40) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bayless 0-0-0-0 S. Doyle 0-0-0-0 Roberts 4-0-3-11 Phipps 3-0-2-8 Bowman 4-2-2-12 Branham 2-0-3-7 Redman 1-0-0-2 A. Doyle 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 14-2-10/19-40

(62) McCLAIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Vanzant 6-4-0-16 Hutchinson 0-0-0-0 Pryor 3-0-2-8 Cook 0-0-0-0 Easter 7-3-4-21 McCoy 1-0-0-2 Havens 0-0-2-2 Jett 1-1-0-3 Barnes 2-0-0-4 Wright 0-0-0-0 Eickenberry 0-0-0-0 Matesie 0-0-0-0 Sykes 3-0-0-6 TOTALS 23-8-8/10-62

FIELD GOALS: CM 14-58 (Roberts 4-9)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM 2-21

FREE THROWS: CM 10-19

REBOUNDS: CM-37 (Bowman 12, Phipps 8, Roberts 5, Branham 4, A. Doyle 4, S. Doyle 2)

ASSISTS: CM-5 (Branham 3)

STEALS: CM-11 (Roberts 4, Bowman 3, Branham 2)

TURNOVERS: CM-10

