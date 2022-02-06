Mount Union finishes strong to beat WC women

ALLIANCE — Unable to hold a 38-32 halftime lead, the Wilmington College women’s basketball team was defeated by Mount Union 80-74 Saturday in OAC women’s basketball action on the UMU campus.

The 80 points marks just the third time WC has surrendered that many in a game. Additionally, the 74 points are the most the Fightin’ Quakers have scored in conference play this season.

Wilmington trailed 24-17 in the second quarter then Kennedy Lewis sparked a 20-point run with four three-pointers. The 37-24 lead decreased to 38-32 by halftime.

The Purple Raiders came out hot in the third but Jaylah Captain kept the Quakers on top 55-52. Mount Union scored the first eight in the fourth to take the lead. Brooke Davis hit a three and Haley Cook cashed in a pair of free throws to keep WC close but Mount Union closed strong for the win.

Despite shooting just 4-of-16 from the field, Emma Cannon led all scorers with 18 points while Isi Palamone added 14 points and eight rebounds. Madison Hensley added a dozen points off the bench for Mount Union, which played 14 players in the game.

Wilmington had four players — Lewis, Davis, Captain and Cassidy Lovett — score in double figures with Lewis leading the way with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Cook added nine points and a team-best eight rebounding while Kenzie Campbell, who also scored nine points, had six assists and three steals.

Wilmington continues its OAC slate by hosting Muskingum University 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fred Raizk Arena.