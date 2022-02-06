Fisher, WHS girls sweep American girls top honors

WILMINGTON — A steady performance throughout the day led, the Wilmington High School girls bowling team completed a sweep of the SBAAC by winning the league tournament Saturday at Royal Z Lanes.

Hurricane freshman Kylie Fisher was the top individual in the tournament with a 558 series. She had the high average in the league during the regular season.

She edged Clinton-Massie’s Lacie Sandlin, who was runnerup with a 537 series.

Wilmington won the regular season championship with an unbeaten 10-0 record.

But WHS fell behind Batavia after one game by 131 pins. However a steady, growing finish turned things around for Wilmington.

The Lady Hurricane finished with 775 and 880 in the next two games for 2,388 while the Lady Bulldogs fell behind with 2,296.

None of the teams posted big numbers in the baker games but Wilmington was good enough to win handily. WHS posted baker games of 142 and 158, the highest among the six teams.

Fisher was equally steady, bowling games of 184, 171 and 203. The freshman has taken the league by storm and now focuses on a post-season run that will accompany her team’s tournament success.

SUMMARY

February 5, 2022

SBAAC American Division

Bowling Championship

@Royal Z Lanes

Teams

Wilmington 733, 775, 880; bakers 142, 158 (2688) Kylie Fisher 184, 171, 203; Tori Piatt 154, 138, 205; Lexus Reiley 157, 182, 176; Kala Hatfield 126, 138, 169; Haylee Wright 112, 146, 127

Batavia 864, 668, 764; bakers 135, 143 (2574)

New Richmond 587, 732, 675; bakers 157, 117 (2268)

Goshen 616, 548, 620; bakers 151, 137 (2072)

Western Brown 609, 576, 626; bakers 134, 122 (2067)

Clinton-Massie 570, 643, 604; bakers 134, 102 (2053)

–

Individuals

Kylie Fisher (W) 184, 171, 203 (558)

Lacie Sandlin (CM) 133, 208, 196 (537)

Rachel Stefinsky (G) 179, 152, 200 (531)

Lexus Reiley (W) 157, 182, 176 (515)

Abby Jayne Huhn (Ba) 187. 132, 190 (509)