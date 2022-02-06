Hurricane completes sweep of American Div. bowling

WILMINGTON — Never trailing at any point, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team won the SBAAC American Division Bowling Championship tournament Saturday at Royal Z Lanes.

Led by Jayden Tackett, the Hurricane completed a sweep of the league’s top honors, winning the regular season title as well.

Tackett won the top individual bowlers, finishing with a 632 series.

Wilmington had a 3,284 pinfall count and posted the best pair of baker games on the day (203 and 175).

Tackett was strong throughout, bowling games of 220, 181 and 231. There were several games higher than Tackett’s best but the WHS lefty had the top total with an unwavering series.

SUMMARY

February 5, 2022

SBAAC American Division

Bowling Championship

@Royal Z Lanes

Teams

Wilmington 985, 966, 955; bakers 203, 175

Batavia 810, 1027, 994; bakers 139, 159

Western Brown 855, 937, 980; bakers 154, 168

Clinton-Massie 895, 863, 875; bakers 166, 201

Goshen 909, 883, 837; bakers 164, 156

New Richmond 756, 956, 852; bakers 146, 138

–

Individuals

Jayden Tackett (W) 220, 181, 231 (632)

Drew Oliva (Ba) 154, 202, 267 (623)

Nathan Fisher (WB) 157, 279, 185 (621)

Charlie Hugh (Ba) 171, 245, 195 (611)

Ryan Abeling (G) 190, 219, 201 (610)