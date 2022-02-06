Hurricane completes sweep of American Div. bowling

WILMINGTON — Never trailing at any point, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team won the SBAAC American Division Bowling Championship tournament Saturday at Royal Z Lanes.
Led by Jayden Tackett, the Hurricane completed a sweep of the league’s top honors, winning the regular season title as well.
Tackett won the top individual bowlers, finishing with a 632 series.
Wilmington had a 3,284 pinfall count and posted the best pair of baker games on the day (203 and 175).
Tackett was strong throughout, bowling games of 220, 181 and 231. There were several games higher than Tackett’s best but the WHS lefty had the top total with an unwavering series.
SUMMARY
February 5, 2022
SBAAC American Division
Bowling Championship
@Royal Z Lanes
Teams
Wilmington 985, 966, 955; bakers 203, 175
Batavia 810, 1027, 994; bakers 139, 159
Western Brown 855, 937, 980; bakers 154, 168
Clinton-Massie 895, 863, 875; bakers 166, 201
Goshen 909, 883, 837; bakers 164, 156
New Richmond 756, 956, 852; bakers 146, 138
–
Individuals
Jayden Tackett (W) 220, 181, 231 (632)
Drew Oliva (Ba) 154, 202, 267 (623)
Nathan Fisher (WB) 157, 279, 185 (621)
Charlie Hugh (Ba) 171, 245, 195 (611)
Ryan Abeling (G) 190, 219, 201 (610)