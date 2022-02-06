East Clinton girls 2nd, Morgan 3rd at National tourney

WILMINGTON — By just 11 pins, the East Clinton girls bowling team finished as runnersup Sunday in the SBAAC National Division Bowling Championship tournament at Royal Z Lanes.

The Astros had 2,522 while champion Georgetown finished with 2,533.

August Morgan was third individual in the tournament with a 523 series, consisting of games of 181, 197 and 145.

SUMMARY

February 6, 2022

SBAAC National Division

Bowling Championship

@Royal Z Lanes

Teams

Georgetown 792, 740, 703; bakers 142, 156 (2,533)

East Clinton 817, 718, 723; bakers 132, 132 (2,522)

Bethel-Tate 657, 594, 660; bakers 176, 156 (2,243)

Felicity 538, 582, 553; bakers 165, 129 (1,967)

Blanchester 569, 555, 560; bakers 112, 91 (1,887)

Clermont NE 311, 349, 342; bakers 66, 56 (1,124)

Williamsburg 312, 349, 287; bakers 41, 69 (1,058)

Individuals

Sierra Chisenhall (Ge0) 234, 190, 110 (535)

Kalisa Jennings (Geo) 151, 139, 236 (526)

August Morgan (EC) 181, 197, 145 (523)

Kara Edmisten (Geo) 149, 199, 146 (494)

Rylee Randolph (BT) 164, 153, 172 (489)