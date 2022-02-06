Blan’s Brewer wins SBAAC National crown

WILMINGTON — By a 42-pin margin, Blanchester’s Bryan Brewer won the SBAAC National Division Bowling Championship tournament Sunday at Royal Z Lanes.

In the team standings, East Clinton finished third overall and posted a new school record baker game with a 234.

Blanchester was fourth in the team standings. Georgetown won the tournament.

Brewer had games of 214, 256 and 202 to coast to the tournament championship.

SUMMARY

February 6, 2022

SBAAC National Division

Bowling Championship

@Royal Z Lanes

Teams

Georgetown 935, 992, 920; bakers 143, 232 (3,222)

Clermont NE 757, 882, 835; bakers 172, 166 (2,812)

East Clinton 818, 802, 819; bakers 134, 234 (2,807)

Blanchester 880, 829, 793; bakers 124, 171 (2,797)

Williamsburg 734, 741, 789; bakers 165, 191 (2,620)

Bethel-Tate 694, 642, 630; bakers 110, 167 (2,243)

Felicity 516, 485, 580; bakers 89, 76 (1,746)

Individuals

Bryan Brewer (Bl) 214, 256, 202 (672)

Kaleb Franklin (Geo) 232, 179, 219 (630)

Owen Beath (Geo) 199, 234, 173 (606)

Parker Woolery (CNE) 193, 218, 190 (601)

Austin Whisman (Geo) 194, 192, 206 (592)

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_image0.jpg