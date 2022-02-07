Hurricane headed to wrestling’s Elite Eight

WILMINGTON — Rallying from an early 12-point deficit, Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie 42-29 Monday in the championship match of the OHSWCA Southwest District Bracket B tournament at Fred Summers Court.

The win puts Wilmington in the Elite Eight of the Division II state duals tournament Saturday at Louisville High School near Canton.

London defeated Blanchester for third place in the four-team tournament.

In the first round, Wilmington defeated London 50-29 while Clinton-Massie outclassed Blanchester 68-6.

Massie coach Spencer Running said his team wasn’t scheduled to participate in the state duals. Licking Valley, however, did not compete and Massie was chosen as a replacement Saturday night.

“We’re very disappointed in that final (match),” Running said. “I don’t think there’s anybody on this team that feels like we wrestled our best. We had some shining moments in the Wilmington match but we’re not going to settle for that.”

The Falcons posted three straight pins by Gatlin Newkirk, Miley Powell and Cole Moorman to take an 18-6 lead through four matches.

Carson Hibbs and Thane McCoy picked up decisions for the Hurricane, but that was OK for the Falcons, who didn’t surrender pins.

“With them (Clinton-Massie) keeping low points by Hibbs and McCoy, kids who usually pin, we had to find points somewhere else, anywhere possible,” said Hurricane coach Kelly Tolliver.

Alex Smith (11-6 win) and Gage Davis (2:17 pin) pulled WHS within 23-21 through 157 pounds. Before the fans could settle back in to their seats following Davis’ pin, Thad Stuckey had another pin in 11 seconds to give WHS a lead it would not relinquish. Brayden Smith, Josh Snell and Brett Brooks notched wins for the Hurricane to wrap up the 13-point victory.

SUMMARY

February 7, 2022

OHSWCA State Duals

@Fred Summers Court

First Round

Wilmington 50 London 29

106: Ty Stuckey (W) pinned Robby Minner 1:00

113: Brady Fisher (L) pinned Darius Stewart 1:54

120: Carder Napper (L) pinned Ethan Bates 2:28

126: Elijah Hibbs (W) won by forfeit

132: Carson Hibbs (W) won by forfeit

138: Thane McCoy (W) won tech fall Tyjaun Jackson 3:30, 18-1

144: Alex Smith (W) pinned Maximus Friends 0:31

150: Lee Lynch (W) won by forfeit

157: Gage Davis (W) pinned Clayton Scaggs 0:24

165: Antwun Burns (L) dec Thad Stuckey 21-6

175: Brayden Smith (W) won by forfeit

190: Josh Snell (W) dec Cheney Gross 7-1

215: Antonio Burns (L) pinned Paul McKnight 1:31

285: Thadd Huff (L) pinned Brett Brooks 5:30

–

Clinton-Massie 68 Blanchester 6

106: Cody Lisle (CM) wins by forfeit

113: Gatlin Newkirk (CM) dec Hunter Smith 5-4

120: Miley Powell (CM) dec Caleb Sears 13-5

126: Cole Moorman (CM) pinned Kaleb Tabor 1:38

132: Ethan Johnson (CM) won by forfeit

138: Grant Moorman (CM) dec Nick Musselman 2-1

144: Matt Martin (CM) won by forfeit

150: Braden Rolf (CM) pinned Dylan Short 1:38

157: Brodie Green (CM) won by forfeit

165: Reuben Mobley (CM) won by forfeit

175: Zane Panetta (B) pinned Cole Adams 0:48

190: Elijah Groh (CM) pinned Michael Mulvihill 4:42

215: Lane Schulz (CM) dec Cody Kidd 11-2

285: Joey Kocher (CM) won by forfeit

–

Consolation Match

London 38 Blanchester 27

106: Robby Minner (L) won by forfeit

113: Brady Fisher (L) dec Hunter Smith 19-4

120: Caleb Sears (B) pinned Carder Napper 5:43

126: Kaleb Tabor (B) won by forfeit

132: Double forfeit

138: Nick Musselman (B) dec TyJuan Jackson 14-7

144: Maximus Friends (L) won by forfeit

150: Dylan Short (B) won by forfeit

157: Clayton Scaggs (L) won by forfeit

165: Double forfeit

175: Zane Panetta (B) won by forfeit

190: Cheney Gross (L) dec Michael Mulvihill 12-6

215: Antonio Burns (L) pinned Cody Kidd 5:40

285: Thadd Huff (L) won by forfeit

–

Championship Match

Wilmington 42 Clinton-Massie 29

106: Ty Stuckey (W) pinned Cody Lisle 4:55

113: Gatlin Newkirk (CM) pinned Darius Stewart 1:47

120: Miley Powell (CM) pinned Ethan Bates 1:57

126: Cole Moorman (CM) pinned Elijah Hibbs 1:19

132: Carson Hibbs (W) dec Ethan Johnson 12-5

138: Thane McCoy (W) dec Grant Moorman 7-3

144: Alex Smith (W) dec Matt Martin 11-6

150: Braden Rolf (CM) tech fall Lee Lynch 17-0

157: Cayden Denniston (W) pinned Reuben Mobley 2:17

165: Thad Stuckey (W) pinned Brodie Green 0:11

175: Brayden Smith (W) dec Hunter Monds 10-2

190: Josh Snell (W) pinned Elijah Groh 1:40

215: Lane Schulz (CM) pinned Paul McKnight 5:13

285: Brett Brooks (W) tech fall Matt Fawley 21-6

Blanchester’s Zane Panetta against Clinton-Massie’s Cole Adams | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_WR_PanettaAdams0207ec.jpg Blanchester’s Zane Panetta against Clinton-Massie’s Cole Adams | Elizabeth Clark Photo Clinton-Massie’s Miley Powell against Blanchester’s Caleb Sears | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_WR_PowellSears0207ec.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Miley Powell against Blanchester’s Caleb Sears | Elizabeth Clark Photo Wilmington’s Alex Smith against Clinton-Massie’s Matt Martin | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_WR_SmithMartin0207ec.jpg Wilmington’s Alex Smith against Clinton-Massie’s Matt Martin | Elizabeth Clark Photo Wilmington’s Josh Snell against Clinton-Massie’s Elijah Groh | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_WR_SnellGroh0207ec.jpg Wilmington’s Josh Snell against Clinton-Massie’s Elijah Groh | Elizabeth Clark Photo Clinton-Massie’s Gatlin Newkirk against Blanchester’s Hunter Smith | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_WR_NewkirkHSmith0207ec.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Gatlin Newkirk against Blanchester’s Hunter Smith | Elizabeth Clark Photo Wilmington’s Ty Stuckey against Clinton-Massie’s Cody Lisle | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_WR_StuckeyLisle0207ec.jpg Wilmington’s Ty Stuckey against Clinton-Massie’s Cody Lisle | Elizabeth Clark Photo Blanchester’s Cody Kidd against Clinton-Massie’s Lane Schulz | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_WR_KiddSchulz0207ec.jpg Blanchester’s Cody Kidd against Clinton-Massie’s Lane Schulz | Elizabeth Clark Photo Wilmington’s Andrew McCoy against London’s TyJuan Jackson | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_WR_McCoyLondon0207ec.jpg Wilmington’s Andrew McCoy against London’s TyJuan Jackson | Elizabeth Clark Photo