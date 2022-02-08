WC weight throw squad ranked best in Div. III

NEW ORLEANS, La. – For the first time in program history, the Wilmington College men’s track and field team has achieved a No. 1 national ranking in the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Event Squad rankings.

The Fightin’ Quakers weight throw squad, as of Monday, is the top team in that event in all of NCAA Division III.

The rankings use the the top marks of four individuals in a given event. For Wilmington, fifth-year senior Joe Shuga, freshmen JJ Durr and Justin Shuga and junior Nate Marcum make up the ranking. Each individual’s best mark thus far this season is listed below:

Joe Shuga – 60-1.75

JJ Durr – 56-10

Justin Shuga – 53-10.25

Nate Marcum – 52-7.5

Wilmington’s total is 223-5 while Carthage is second (220-5), Wisconsin-Stout (214-5), Saint John’s (210-4), Nebraska Wesleyan 208-8, Wisconsin-Platteville 208-2, SUNY-Brockport 207-1, Bates (206-0), Widener (205-2) and Wisconsin-La Crosse (205-0).

Wilmington continues its indoor season at the Indoor All-Ohio Meet hosted by Otterbein University Saturday.