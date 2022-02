The Blanchester seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Clermont Northeastern Monday 32-18 in the first round of the post-season tournament.

The Wildcats will face Williamsburg Wednesday in the second round.

Coach Dylan Miller said his team played well defensively. Brayden Behymer and Cooper Reynolds had 12 points each for Blanchester. Eli Pell finished with six points and Mitchell Lear had two points.