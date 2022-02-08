Girls Hoops Final: Milford 70, Wilmington 39

WEST CHESTER – The Wilmington girls basketball season came to a close with a 70-39 loss to Milford in a Division I sectional matchup at Lakota West High School.

Katie Tatum led the Eagles (16-6) with 14 points, including 12 from behind the arc. Teammate Violet Shuluga added 12 points and Kaylie McKenney chipped in with seven points and 15 rebounds.

Sophie Huffman and Jada Current led Wilmington (12-9) with nine points each.

The Eagles scored 21 of the game’s first 25 points while building a 37-15 halftime cushion.

Milford dominated the boards 19-9 and held the Hurricane to 5-of-20 shooting in the first half (including 1-of-9 in the opening period) to help build its advantage.

For the game, Milford outrebounded Wilmington 37-16 and the Hurricane shot 14-of-39 from the field for 35.9%.

With an 8-0 run late in the third quarter, Milford’s lead reached 30-plus, 54-22 with 2:13 left in the period. The Eagles, which connected on 12-of-24 threes on the evening, hit a pair of threes during the spurt.

Overall, Milford shot 26-of-48 from the field for 54.2%.

Milford forced a running clock when its lead reached 62-28 with 4:45 left in the contest.

SUMMARY

February 8, 2022

Div I Sectional

@Lakota East HS

Milford 70, Wilmington 39

M^18^19^20^13^^70

W^4^11^12^12^^39

(70) MILFORD (fg-ft-tp) O’Toole 3-1-7, Hills 3-0-9, Tatum 5-0-14, Kaylie McKinney 3-1-7, Ayler 2-0-6, Langdon 0-0-0, Fight 1-0-2, Flynn 0-0-0, Taylor 0-0-0, Thierauf, 3-0-9, Kelsey McKinney 1-0-2, Shaluga 4-4-12, Gill 1-0-2. Total 26-6-70. 3-point goals: 12 (Tatum 4, Hills 3, Thierauf 3, Ayler 2). FTM-FTA 6-10, 60 percent.

(39) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Schuster 1-0-2, Robinson 2-0-4, Huffman 4-0-9, Martin 0-2-2, Murphy 3-0-8, Earley 0-0-0, Tippett 1-0-3, Missel 0-0-0, Diels 0-2-2, Current 3-0-9, Walker 0-0-0. Total 14-4-39. 3-point goals: 7 (Current 3, Murphy 2, Huffman, Tippett). FTM-FTA 4-9, 44 percent.

FIELD GOALS: W (14-39) Huffman 4-9 Current 3-4 Robinson 2-4; M (26-48) Tatum 58 Shuluga 4-6 O’Toole 3-5

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W (7-13) Current 3-4 Murphy 2-3; M (12-24) Tatum 4-6 Thierauf 3-5

FREE THROWS: W (4-9); M (6-10)

REBOUNDS: W-16 (Martin 4 Diels 2 Murphy 2); M-23 (McKenney 11)

ASSISTS: W-9 (Huffman 2 Martin 2); M-17 (Ayler 5)

STEALS: W-2; M-7

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-0; M-1

TURNOVERS: W-9; M-7

