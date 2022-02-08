EC bowlers split matches with CNE

East Clinton’s bowling teams split matches with Clermont Northern in the regular season SBAAC bowling finale Tuesday afternoon.

In the girls match, East Clinton came out on top 1,701 to 984. Neither team had a full roster of bowlers, EC four and CNE three. August Morgan led East Clinton with a 340 series.

On the boys side, CNE took an early lead and then held on. Lukas Runk posted the high score for the Astros with a 380 series.

SUMMARY

February 8, 2022

Boys Results

Clermont NE 2256, East Clinton 2112

EC: Austin Alloy 111, 128; Brady Gastin 115, 127; Denver Day 146, 187; Ricky Kempke 139, 184

–

Girls Results

East Clinton 1701 Clermont NE 984

EC: Leanne Wallace 113, 114; Tessa Bosier 164, 170; August Morgan 175, 165; Josie Runk 141, 181