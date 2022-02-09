Boys Hoops Final: Williamsburg 84, Blan 41

WILLIAMSBURG — Overpowering for three quarters, Williamsburg steamrolled Blanchester 84-41 Tuesday night in SBAAC National Division boys basketball action at WHS.

The winners led 24-11 after one, 44-25 at halftime and then poured in 31 points in the third period to make it 75-38.

Blanchester is 3-14, 3-9 after the loss. Williamsburg is 12-8, 7-4.

The 43-point loss is the largest margin of defeat in a regular season game for Blanchester since a 97-36 loss to Georgetown in Dec. 2013, according to results on the SBAAC website. BHS did lose to Summit Country Day 81-34 in a post-season tournament game in March 2017.