Boys Hoops Final: Dayton Carroll 70, Clinton-Massie 32

DAYTON — For one quarter, Clinton-Massie played right with Dayton Carroll Tuesday night.

But after that it was all Patriots.

Outscoring the Falcons 58-18 over the final three periods, Dayton Carroll defeated Clinton-Massie 70-32 Tuesday night in non-league boys basketball.

Massie goes to 6-13 with the defeat. Carroll, winners of five straight games, is 12-8.

Jerry Trout had eight points for Clinton-Massie. Lex Russell grabbed nine rebounds.

SUMMARY

February 8, 2022

@Carroll High School

Dayton Carroll 70, Clinton-Massie 32

CM^14^4^5^9^^32

DC^12^13^20^25^^70

(32) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Euton 1-0-2-4 Ireland 1-1-0-3 Russell 2-0-0-4 Trout 3-2-0-8 Zantene 0-0-4-4 Dillion 0-0-0-0 Engelhard 0-0-0-0 Jones 1-0-0-2 Lamb 0-0-0-0 Muterspaw 1-1-0-3 Theetge 1-0-0-2 Trick 1-0-0-2 Williams 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 11-4-6-32

(70) CARROLL (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Broaddus 1-0-0-2 Deep 1-0-0-2 Kates 2-1-0-5 McKitrick 8-5-6-27 O’Bleness 1-1-0-3 Kaiser 1-1-0-3 Stefanek 0-0-0-0 Chapman 3-0-0-6 Smart 4-2-1-11 Dalton 5-1-0-11 Braun 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 26-11-7-70

FIELD GOALS: CM (10-42) Russell 2-4; DC (26-54) McKitrick8-15

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (4-21); DC (11-28) McKitrick 5-11

FREE THROWS: CM (6-7) Zantene 4-4; DC (7-8) McKitrick 6-6

REBOUNDS: CM-23 (Russell 9 Ireland 4 Euton 3 Zantene 3 Dillion 2); DC-36 (Dalton 9 McKitrick 8)

ASSISTS: CM-8 (Euton 2 Russell 2); DC-19 (Smart 6)

STEALS: CM-1; DC-6

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-0; DC-1

TURNOVERS: CM-16; DC-9