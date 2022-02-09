McGuinness signs to play soccer at Wright State

Clinton-Massie senior Katie McGuinness has signed to play soccer in the fall at Wright State University.

The Division I institution in the Dayton suburb of Fairborn, Wright State will be getting a player who tallied 28 goals this past season and earned first team All-SBAAC American Division honors.

“We all want to wish her success and we know she will do great things at Wright State,” the CM coaches said in a press release.

An honor student at CMHS, McGuinness plays for the Cincinnati United Premier club program on their highest level team, the press release said.

Clinton-Massie coaches Julio and Logan Madrigal said, “Katie is one of the top talents (we’ve) seen come through Massie and (we) know that she will do amazing things” at Wright State.