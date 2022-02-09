Posted on by

McGuinness signs to play soccer at Wright State


Katie McGuinness with brother Ean McGuinness, father Troy McGuinness, mother Jenni McGuinness, brother Trevor McGuinness along with, in back row, Clinton-Massie coaches Julio and Logan Madrigal.

Katie McGuinness signs her National Letter of Intent with her father Troy and mother Jenni at her side.


Clinton-Massie senior Katie McGuinness has signed to play soccer in the fall at Wright State University.

The Division I institution in the Dayton suburb of Fairborn, Wright State will be getting a player who tallied 28 goals this past season and earned first team All-SBAAC American Division honors.

“We all want to wish her success and we know she will do great things at Wright State,” the CM coaches said in a press release.

An honor student at CMHS, McGuinness plays for the Cincinnati United Premier club program on their highest level team, the press release said.

Clinton-Massie coaches Julio and Logan Madrigal said, “Katie is one of the top talents (we’ve) seen come through Massie and (we) know that she will do amazing things” at Wright State.

