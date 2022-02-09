ROB 7th grade girls sweep SBAAC titles

With a win over Batavia in the SBAAC post-season tournament, Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror seventh grade girls basketball team made it a clean sweep of championship crowns this season.

The young Lady Hurricane defeated Batavia 27-22 Wednesday night in the tournament finale, using a big third quarter (12-3) to help secure the win.

“Couldn’t be happier for this group of girls,” coach Randall Davis said. “They battled every single day and definitely made coaching them easy. They deserve this.”

Wilmington also won the regular season championship. The team finished with a 15-2 record.