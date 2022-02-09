Massie girls win Mudd Court finale 46-37

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A big third quarter led Clinton-Massie to a 46-37 win over Felicity Wednesday night in the home finale at Brian P. Mudd Court.

The Lady Falcons (7-14) were led by Hannah Bowman who scored 23 points. Ashley Doyle had 15 rebounds, 10 of those coming on the offensive end. Maddie Phipps had nine rebounds and five steals.

“Really pleased with Ashley Doyle,” Massie coach Hilma Crawford said. “She brought us a lot of intensity. Hannah for the second straight game had a stellar game. Really thought Maddie Phipps had a nice game. She was very aggressive on the boards and her defensive play with 5 steals.”

Massie held a 23-17 lead at halftime but caught fire in the third period, getting 11 points from Bowman in the quarter. It was 40-25 after three.

“Girls played really hard in winning their last home game,” Crawford said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well but we crashed the offensive boards a lot better. Proud of the girls playing hard and building for the future of this program.”

SUMMARY

February 9, 2022

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 46, Felicity 37

F^8^9^8^12^^37

CM^9^14^17^6^^46

(37) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Terry 0-0-0-0 Jones 3-2-2-10 Rutherford 0-0-4-4 Easter 0-0-0-0 Lowe 1-0-3-5 McElfresh 5-1-7-18 Blackburn 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 9-3-16/27-37

(46) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Pence 0-0-0-0 S. Doyle 1-1-0-3 Roberts 0-0-0-0 Phipps 5-0-2-12 Bowman 7-0-9-23 Branham 0-0-1-1 Redman 0-0-0-0 A. Doyle 2-0-3-7 TOTALS 15-1-15/23-46

FIELD GOALS: CM (15-56)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (1-19)

FREE THROWS: CM (15-23) Bowman 9-14

REBOUNDS: CM-38 (A Doyle 15 Phipps 9 Bowman 8 Redman 2 Pence 2)

ASSISTS: CM-8 (Redman 2 Pence 2 Branham 2)

STEALS: CM-15 (Phipps 5 Roberts 3 Bowman 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-1

TURNOVERS: CM-10