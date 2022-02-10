Women’s Hoops Final: WC 79 Muskingum 63

WILMINGTON — Senior Kennedy Lewis poured in a career-high 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lift the Wilmington College women’s basketball team to a 79-63 Ohio Athletic Conference victory at Fred Raizk Arena Wednesday afternoon.

The Fightin’ Quakers scored on their first four possessions including seven points from Lewis and a Brooke Davis three-pointer off a pass from Haley Cook. The Fighting Muskies pulled within a single possession as the quarter ended as Caitlyn DeMassimo hit a three at the top of the arc.

Two straight baskets from the visitors to open the second period gave Muskingum a 19-18 lead, but it would last only eight seconds as Lewis made two more free throws.

Despite holding a 17-0 edge in points off turnovers, Wilmington found itself up just five at halftime, but would put together one of its best quarters of the season in the third. Two Tanner Wirth free throws got Muskingum back to a three-point deficit at 40-37, but the Quakers answered with a 19-2 run over five minutes that featured seven points and two assists from Lewis. The hosts, which led 64-45 after three quarters, led by at least 15 points the rest of the way.

Individually, Lewis led all scorers with her 26 points with seven assists and six rebounds in just over 30 minutes played. Davis and Campbell also scored in double figures while Cassidy Lovett had nine points and six rebounds with two assists and a steal.

Wilmington continues OAC play by hosting Marietta College 2 p.m. Saturday on Senior Day.