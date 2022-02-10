Posted on by

Boys Hoops Final: Bethel-Tate 57, EC 49


Isaiah Curtis | Melony Arnold Photo

Isaiah Curtis | Melony Arnold Photo


Justin Arnold | Melony Arnold Photo


Jared Smith | Melony Arnold Photo


Logan Swaney | Melony Arnold Photo


Matej Jostak | Melony Arnold Photo


East Clinton seniors | Melony Arnold Photo


Pregame warmups, including Dakota Collom (24) | Melony Arnold Photo


LEES CREEK — The East Clinton boys basketball team was defeated by Bethel-Tate 57-49 Wednesday on Senior Night at the EC gym.

It was a close game most of the way. The teams were tied 43-43 after three periods.

The Astros are 3-16 overall, 0-11 in the SBAAC National Division. After a 3-0 start, East Clinton has lost 16 straight games.

Bethel-Tate is 6-11, 2-9. After five straight losses, the Tigers have won two consecutive games.

Isaiah Curtis | Melony Arnold Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_ecICurtis0209mel.jpgIsaiah Curtis | Melony Arnold Photo

Justin Arnold | Melony Arnold Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_ecJArnold0209mel.jpgJustin Arnold | Melony Arnold Photo

Jared Smith | Melony Arnold Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_ecJSmith0209mel.jpgJared Smith | Melony Arnold Photo

Logan Swaney | Melony Arnold Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_ecLSwaney0209mel.jpgLogan Swaney | Melony Arnold Photo

Matej Jostak | Melony Arnold Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_ecMJostak0209mel.jpgMatej Jostak | Melony Arnold Photo

East Clinton seniors | Melony Arnold Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_ecSeniors0209mel.jpgEast Clinton seniors | Melony Arnold Photo

Pregame warmups, including Dakota Collom (24) | Melony Arnold Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_ecWarmups0209mel.jpgPregame warmups, including Dakota Collom (24) | Melony Arnold Photo