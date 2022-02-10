Boys Hoops Final: Bethel-Tate 57, EC 49

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton boys basketball team was defeated by Bethel-Tate 57-49 Wednesday on Senior Night at the EC gym.

It was a close game most of the way. The teams were tied 43-43 after three periods.

The Astros are 3-16 overall, 0-11 in the SBAAC National Division. After a 3-0 start, East Clinton has lost 16 straight games.

Bethel-Tate is 6-11, 2-9. After five straight losses, the Tigers have won two consecutive games.