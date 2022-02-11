Massie takes down Hillsboro on Senior Night

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With each senior able to record a first-period pin, Clinton-Massie celebrated its wrestling Senior Night Thursday with a 66-12 win over Hillsboro.

“I’m really proud of this team for bouncing back from a tough loss to Wilmington earlier this week,” CM coach Spencer Running said. “

Clinton-Massie was able to hold its Senior Night despite two teams cancelling.

“Kudos to the staff at Hillsboro for taking this dual on short notice,” Running said. “We had two teams back out on us at the last minute and Hillsboro stepped in. It was a great night for us and now we’re going to set out sight on the league tournament next week.”

Clinton-Massie seniors are Cole Adams, Ethan Johnson, Matt Martin, Reuben Mobley, Grant Moorman, Miley Powell, Braden Rolf and Lane Schulz.

SUMMARY

February 10, 2022

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 66, Hillsboro 12

106: Cody Lisle pinned Jonah Wilson 3:47

113: Gatlin Newkirk defaulted to Corbin Winkle 0:16

120: Miley Powell pinned Kylan Brown 1:07

126: Cole Moorman pinned Cam Storm 0:14

132: Ethan Johnson pinned Ryan Burns 3:50

138: Grant Moorman pinned Cain Stone 0:57

144: Matt Martin pinned Lane Wilson 1:39

150: Braden Rolf pined Lewayne Curtis 1:12

157: Brodie Green pinned Rayden Sturgio 1:09

165: Reuben Mobley pinned Cameron Roberts 0:26

175: Cole Adams won by forfeit

190: Elijah Groh was dec by Gary Reno 9-7

215: Lane Schulz pined Chandler Burson 1:42

285: Matt Fawley was dec by Jordan Graves 8-5