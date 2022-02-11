No. 2 Alter ends Massie girls season 58-19

MIDDLETOWN — Alter raced out to a 23-3 lead Thursday and defeated Clinton-Massie 58-19 in a Division II Sectional game at Middletown High School.

Clinton-Massie finishes its season at 7-15.

“We knew they were a very talented team,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said. “When the scoreboard wasn’t in our favor, we (Crawford and assistant coach Brian Conley) told the team to go out and do all the little things, win loose balls, box out, hustle, just keep giving maximum effort and our girls did that.”

Alter, the No. 2 ranked Div. II team in Ohio, advances to play Ponitz 2 p.m. Saturday at MHS.

Hannah Bowman had nine points and seven rebounds.

“After the game, we stressed that basketball players are made in the off-season and I really believe they are committed to making themselves better this off-season,” Crawford said.

SUMMARY

February 10, 2022

Division II Sectional

@Middletown High School

Alter 58, Clinton-Massie 19

CM^3^5^4^7^^19

A^23^14^15^6^^58

(58) ALTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hansley 1-0-0-2 Keman 1-0-0-2 Romer 30-0-6 Smith 6-2-0-18 Moody 4-0-4-12 Thompson 1-0-0-2 Stauser 0-0-0-0 Mayne 2-0-1-5 Busher 3-0-0-6 Schrimpf 1-0-0-2 Worley 1-0-1-3 Garst 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-3-5/9-58

(19) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Roberts 0-0-1-1 Phipps 0-0-0-0 Bowman 1-1-6-9 Branham 1-0-3-5 A. Doyle 0-0-0-0 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Swope 0-0-0-0 Pence 1-0-2-4 Grant 0-0-0-0 Hillman 0-0-0-0 Cartner 0-0-0-0 Redman 0-0-0-0 S. Doyle 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 3-1-12/14-19

FIELD GOALS: CM (3-29) Pence 1-2; A (25-48) Smith 8-11 Moody 4-7

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (2-18) Pence 1-1; A (3-11) Smith 2-5

FREE THROWS: CM (12-14) Bowman 6-6 Branham 3-4; A (5-9)

REBOUNDS: CM-22 (Bowman 7 Roberts 4 Phipps 4 A. Doyle 3); A-31 (Moody 5 Hansley 5)

ASSISTS: CM-1 (Pence); A-8

STEALS: CM-3 (Grant, Roberts); A-9

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-0; A-5

TURNOVERS: CM-27; A-12