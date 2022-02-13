No. 2 Marietta overpowers WC men 77-46

WILMINGTON – No. 2 Marietta College held the Wilmington College men’s basketball team to one field goal in the first 15-plus minutes of the game in a wire-to-wire 77-46 Ohio Athletic Conference win Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena.

The game marked the final regular season weekend contest for three seniors – Grant Mihalick, Collmann Aaron and Anthony Freeman.

The Pioneers scored the first 13 points of the game and continued a torrid three-point shooting pace to build a 33-5 advantage with five minutes to play in the first half. When the buzzer for halftime sounded, Marietta had hit 10 three-pointers and led 44-9. The Fightin’ Quakers would not get within 30 points in the second half.

Jeffery Mansfield had a dozen points with five rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Quakers. Todd Larkin added nine points off the bench.

Wilmington will finish its 2021-22 regular season hosting Otterbein University Wednesday and traveling to John Carroll University Saturday.